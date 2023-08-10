Kansas health system cuts documentation time in half with AI

The University of Kansas Health System has been able to cut clinicians' documentation time from five hours to one using AI technology from Abridge, Fox4 News reported Aug. 9.

The Abridge technology, which has been piloted by 10 physicians at the Kansas City-based health system, records physicians' conversations with patients and summarizes their treatment plans, reasons for the visit and medical history.

The University of Kansas Health System said physicians can spend up to five hours a day charting patient medical visits, but Abridge has been able to cut that down to an hour or less.

"We're excited about the technology and the advancements it's providing us," Tony Jenkins, assistant director of IT Initiatives at the health system, told the publication.

The University of Kansas Health System is considering rolling out the technology to its entire system as its two-month beta testing comes to an end.