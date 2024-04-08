Indiana health system to automate chart reviews with AI

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network plans to expand an artificial intelligence tool that automates chart reviews across the enterprise.

The AI platform from Notable also identifies patient care gaps and helps with pre-visit planning. The AI scans charts for unstructured data, assists patients in self-scheduling, then automatically adds appointments to EHRs.

"When our staff can spend less time on administrative tasks and more on high-value patient interactions, we can build stronger relationships and deliver more compassionate, focused care," said Patrick McGill, MD, chief transformation officer of Community Health Network, in an April 8 news release. "I believe this partnership will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to innovate, drive operational efficiency, and continuously raise the bar on the quality and value of our services."

Community Health Network is a five-hospital system with more than 200 care sites.