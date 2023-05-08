How Cleveland Clinic is advancing healthcare AI in Florida

Researchers for Cleveland Clinic in South Florida are tailoring medical treatments using quantum computing and artificial intelligence, WBPF reported May 8.

"When you need to treat, say, the cancer's tumor but you need to protect all of the organs around it, for example — the hope, with quantum computers, is that we always can come up with the best solution," Adrian Reich, PhD, a Cleveland Clinic staff scientist in Port St. Lucie, told the news outlet.

Cleveland Clinic recently teamed up with IBM on quantum computing. The researchers are also studying how the technology can boost precision medicine by scanning EHRs to predict the best treatments and medications, as well as how AI will work in states with different healthcare privacy regulations.

"You're going to have some patients who are doing way better than others, but with personalized medicine, the goal is to make sure everyone has fantastic outcomes," Dr. Reich told WBPF.