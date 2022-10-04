Houston Methodist to use VR for medical training

Houston Methodist Institute for Technology, Innovation and Training partnered with VR company FundamentalVR to build a new healthcare app for training, education and innovation.

The app, MITIEverse, transports clinicians into customizable showcase rooms, surgical simulations and lectures from the Houston Methodist faculty and collaborators, according to an Oct. 4 press release.

The aim of the app is to provide clinicians with hands-on training.

"This new app brings the hands-on education and training MITIE is known for to a new virtual audience," said Stuart Corr, PhD, inventor of the MITIEverse and director of innovation systems engineering at Houston Methodist. "It could be a first step toward building out a medical metaverse."