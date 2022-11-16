Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers.

Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.

"The science on how to help shift workers is strong," said Philip Cheng, PhD, clinical psychologist and sleep research scientist at Henry Ford Health, in a Nov. 12 Arcascope news release. "The next step is to translate it into practice in the real world."

Arcascope's investors include Inception Health, the venture capital arm of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.