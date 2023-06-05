Health AI Partnership with Kaiser, Mayo, Hackensack seeks input from clinicians

The Health AI Partnership, a first-of-its-kind collaborative to develop best practices for artificial intelligence in healthcare, is seeking input from clinicians through June 16, the American Medical Association reported.

"There are 7,000 hospitals and hundreds of thousands of front-line clinicians in the U.S., and many are simply unable to keep pace with changes in technology and the regulatory guardrails," Mark Sendak, MD, population health and data science lead at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Institute for Health Innovation, told the AMA for the June 2 story. "We want to hear if clinicians have developed their own strategies for tackling these problems. This is meant to be a communal resource with community-generated insights."

The group also includes Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.), Jefferson Health (Philadelphia), Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.), Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.), Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor), NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City) and UCSF Health (San Francisco). Its goals include using AI to advance health equity, boost patient care, improve the healthcare workplace and build community.