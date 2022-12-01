General Catalyst leads $67M funding round for clinical trials startup Vial

General Catalyst has led a $67 million series B funding round for digital clinical trials startup Vial.

The company offers software platforms that digitize the clinical trial process, including through EHR integrations.

General Catalyst has been busy lately partnering with several hospitals and health systems on their digital transformations.

"The transformation that we are seeing happen across healthcare has been slow to come to clinical trials," said Hemant Taneja, Vial board member and CEO and managing director of General Catalyst, in a Nov. 30 Vial news release. "We are thrilled to partner with the Vial team on their mission to reimagine clinical trials."

The investment brings Vial's cumulative equity funding to more than $100 million.