Former Optum exec joins healthcare VC firm

Trip Hofer, the former CEO of Optum Behavioral Health Solutions, joined healthcare venture capital firm .406 Ventures as a venture partner.

Simultaneously, Mr. Hofer took on the role of CEO of Redox, a .406 portfolio company. Prior to his time at Optum, Mr. Hofer held leadership positions at CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group, according to a Nov. 15 .406 Ventures news release.

In his new role, Mr. Hofer will work to advise portfolio companies and identify investment opportunities. The venture firm focuses on early-stage investments in healthcare, data, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence companies.