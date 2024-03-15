CommonSpirit creates internal AI assistant

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has launched its own internal AI assistant, Insightli.

The AI assistant will allow CommonSpirit to create written content without incurring the risks of sharing private information outside of the organization, according to a March 14 news release from CommonSpirit.

"With more than 17,000 prompts processed just in a few months, our Insightli AI platform is poised to dramatically improve the way we work," Daniel Barchi, senior executive vice president and CIO of CommonSpirit Health, said in the release. "Our people will not only be able to get their work done faster, but because of Insightli, they will be able to even better prioritize their time so they can pursue the aspects of their work they find most satisfying. We are confident that Insightli will help us further empower and engage our entire workforce."