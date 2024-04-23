City of Hope invests $33M in cancer support startup

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has invested $33 million in AccessHope, a cancer support startup that partners with health systems around the country.

AccessHope, which spun out of City of Hope in 2020, shares the latest breakthroughs in cancer care with employee health plans and local oncologists to develop precision treatment regimens. The April 22 series B funding round will allow the company to grow its products, technology and market footprint.

"As demand for personalized cancer care benefits offered by AccessHope continues to grow, it is an ideal time for City of Hope to provide strategic funding and the autonomy for it to operate as a standalone company," said Harlan Levine, MD, board chair for AccessHope and president of health innovation and policy at City of Hope, in a statement. "This move will enable AccessHope to accelerate innovation and expand into new markets and regions, while continuing to extend access to the best cancer treatment expertise regardless of who you are and where you live."

AccessHope also appointed Bradley Kreick as CEO. He was CEO of Bedford, N.H.-based SolutionHealth from 2021 to 2024.

The company said it has experienced double-digit growth each year since it launched and now serves 7 million people through more than 400 employers. Its founding partners include City of Hope, Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine.