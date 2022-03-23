Baptist Health South Florida's new startup to focus movement abnormalities

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida will launch its first startup company focused on detecting movement abnormalities.

The company, named Gait Boost, will partner with Rehab Boost, an AI rehabilitation suite, to utilize body motion recognition technology to develop a platform that diagnoses movement abnormalities, according to a March 22 press release.

Elizabeth Ann Ouellette, MD, medical director and vice chair of research at Baptist Health and Ronald Tolchin, MD, medical director at the spine center at Baptist Health's Miami Neuroscience Institute will head the development of the startup.

"Gait Boost is intended to work at the intersection of technology and medical knowledge, ultimately offering a new way to identify abnormalities," Mark Coticchia, corporate vice president of Baptist Health Innovations, said in the press release. "The opportunity and ability to diagnose patients sooner than currently available with new medical approaches, advancements and innovation is precisely why Baptist Health Innovations was created – to commercialize novel ideas for patient benefit."

Gait Boost will use smart phone video of a person's movement and provide feedback regarding remedying deficiencies and potential causes, providing patients and physicians with access to remote real-time data.

Baptist Health South Florida did not provide a release date for the platform.