Ascension to improve patient experience using data analytics

Ascension has partnered with experience management company Qualtrics to use its tools to help transform how it gathers patient feedback.

The St. Louis-based health system will use the Qualtrics XM Platform, an artificial intelligence-based patient experience platform that can turn patient feedback into insights that aim to improve patient experiences, according to a Nov. 15 press release from Qualtrics.

The aim of the partnership is to enhance patient loyalty, improve system design and provide care to more patients.