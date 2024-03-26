Allegheny Health Network to roll out 'smart' patient rooms

Allegheny Health Network is preparing to roll out a smart patient room and a digital nursing program at one of its hospitals, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported March 26.

Allegheny's Monroeville, Pa.-based Forbes Hospital is being equipped with monitors that can allow nurses to provide patients with discharge and admissions instructions via live chat.

Forbes Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Lynn Kosar, MSN, RN, stated that admissions briefing for patients can take around 45 minutes and discharge can take up to 20 to 30 minutes, taking away floor nurses' time spent with patients.

"These things really help our nursing staff focus more on patients, getting them their meds, making sure patients are getting the best care we can," Ms. Kosar said. "Nurses see the value in it. They're really excited."

These smart patient rooms are slated to be rolled out at Forbes Hospital first then will expand throughout Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.