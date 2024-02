30 health system execs helping define what a 'smart hospital' is

Thirty health system leaders are advising the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives on its new "smart hospital" maturity model.

The model, a collaboration with digital health company Care.ai, will define what constitutes a "smart hospital" as health systems progress on their digital transformations and adopt artificial intelligence.

The industry advisory panel members from health systems include, per a Feb. 26 news release:

Scott MacLean, CHIME board chair and CIO, MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Aaron Miri, CHIME board treasurer and chief digital and information officer, Baptist Health, (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Tressa Springmann, CHIME board chair-elect and chief information and digital officer, LifeBridge Health (Baltimore)

Ashis Barad, MD, chief digital officer, Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

Rob Bart, MD, chief medical information officer, UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Marty Bonick, CEO, Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.)

Joseph Cazayoux, chief strategic planning and consulting officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Randy Gaboriault, chief digital and information officer, ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

Sherri Hess, BSN, RN, chief nursing informatics officer, HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tarun Kapoor, MD, chief digital innovation officer, Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

Lacy Knight, MD, chief health information officer, Piedmont (Atlanta)

Thomas Maddox, MD, vice president of digital products and innovation, BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

David Marshall, DNP, RN, chief nursing executive, Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Winjie Miao, COO, Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

Mary Morin, MSN, RN, enterprise chief nursing officer, Sentara Health (Norfolk, Va.)

Neal Patel, MD, CIO, Vanderbilt Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

Rajesh Patel, MD, vice president of digital patient experience, Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

Bernie Rice, CIO, Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Craig Richardville, chief digital and information officer, Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

Lee Schwamm, MD, chief digital health officer, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

Roberta Schwartz, PhD, chief innovation officer, Houston Methodist

Alan Smith, CIO, Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Gurmeet Sran, MD, chief data science officer, CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Rebecca Stametz, EdD, vice president of digital transformation, Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

Jennifer Stemmler, chief digital and information officer, Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.)

Lisa Stump, chief information and digital transformation officer, Yale New Haven Health

Andrew Svetly, MD, chief medical information officer, AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Jim Venturella, CIO, WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Eric Wallis, DNP, RN, chief nursing executive, Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Deanna Wise, CIO, Banner Health (Phoenix)