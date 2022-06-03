10 most active private equity firms in healthcare

Private equity firms that invest in healthcare had a busy first quarter of 2022, continuing a series of megadeals that started last year.

Here are the private equity firms most active in the healthcare sector since 2017 (by deal count), according to an analysis by capital market researcher PitchBook:

1. Shore Capital Partners (Chicago): 240

2. Audax Group (Boston): 170

3. Waud Capital Partners (Chicago): 130

4. Webster Equity Partners (Waltham, Mass.): 121

5. EQT (Stockholm, Sweden): 110

6. Linden Capital Partners (Chicago): 95

7. Sheridan Capital Partners (Chicago): 79

KKR (New York): 79

9. TPG (Fort Worth, Texas): 77

HarbourVest Partners (Boston): 77