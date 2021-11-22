Athenahealth to be acquired for $17B: 6 details 

Athenahealth has entered an agreement to be jointly acquired by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital for $17 billion, the Watertown, Mass.-based EHR company said Nov. 22.

Six details:

1. The joint investment includes Hellman & Friedman, Bain Capital Private Equity and Bain Capital Tech Opportunities; Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, an Elliott Investment Management affiliate, will each keep a minority investment in Athenahealth.

2. Veritas and Elliott acquired Athenahealth in February 2019 for $5.7 billion. Under the purchase, the company went private and removed its common stock from Nasdaq.

3. In September, Bloomberg reported that Veritas and Elliott were considering selling Athenahealth or filing an initial public offering.

4. Bob Segert, chairman and CEO of Athenahealth, will continue leading the company alongside its current management team.

5. The investment is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

6. Athenahealth is partnered with more than 140,000 ambulatory care providers across the U.S.