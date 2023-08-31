This virus could be a treatment for antibiotic-resistant bacteria infections

Researchers used a virus to treat patients with an antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection and found good clinical outcomes in 86.6 percent of patients.

The study, published Aug. 9 in Cell, treated 15 patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections using a virus called PASA16 and antibiotics. Patients received a once- to twice-daily regimen for a minimum of eight days.

Of patients, 13 had good clinical outcomes, suggesting the virus could help patients for whom traditional treatments have failed previously, the authors said. The treatment had few minor side effects.