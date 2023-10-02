Legionnaires' detected at West Virginia hospital

Legionnaires' disease-causing bacteria was found in one area of the 303-bed Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital, NBC affiliate WSAZ reported Sept. 29.

The bacteria were only found in a limited area of the facility and all precautions are being taken to address it, according to a statement from Mountain Health, the hospital's parent company.

"Immediate actions were taken to address this issue and ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and staff," a statement shared with WSAZ reads. "After a probable case of illness due to Legionella was recently reported, we contacted the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and WV Bureau of Public Health. In coordination with public health officials, we performed environmental assessments according to CDC Guidelines. As a result of those assessments, enhanced filtration is being added to sink faucets and shower heads as a preventative measure."

As of now, the hospital remains fully operational.

Becker's contacted Cabell Huntington Hospital to request any additional updates on the matter.