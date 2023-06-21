How Cedars-Sinai is prepping teams ahead of the next pandemic

Teams at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's Marina del Rey Hospital will soon undergo emergency department drills that will focus on infection control and prevention efforts if — or when — a patient shows up with symptoms indicative of a highly contagious disease like Ebola.

According to a June 20 news release, the drill will involve clinicians as well as front desk staff and even environmental services staff who will have to work together through scenarios to isolate the patient, protect themselves appropriately while providing care and protect other patients from the risks.

"We're a community hospital, but we're also the closest one to Los Angeles International Airport. We frequently see patients who acquire different kinds of infections while traveling abroad," said Joseph Botros, who oversees infection control, emergency management and environmental health and safety at Marina del Rey Hospital. "Working with the Special Pathogens Response Team is a top priority because we want to provide the highest quality of care to our patients while keeping our staff, visitors and other patients safe."

The first drill is set to take place at the hospital later this summer, though a specific date has not yet been determined, Jonathan Grein, MD, director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai who oversees the Special Pathogens Response Team at the medical center told Becker's.

"As a special pathogens treatment center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center conducts exercises with our team at least once every three months," Dr. Grein said. "We believe regular exercises are the most valuable way to remain prepared for these rare events. Plans for future exercises — including those with Marina del Rey Hospital — are currently being evaluated."