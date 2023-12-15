7 advancements in C. diff care in 2023

As antibiotic resistance grows, so does research toward preventing and treating Clostridioides difficile, a bacterium known to be one of the leading causes of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. patients that can sometimes turn fatal. Often, infections from it occur while a patient is on antibiotics or shortly after they have finished a course.

Annually, C. diff is responsible for around 500,000 infections and 48,700 deaths, and is listed by the CDC as one of the top five drug-resistant pathogens in need of aggressive action. Recent drug therapies and advancements in care hope to reduce those numbers.

Here are seven advancements made in the research of C. diff in 2023: