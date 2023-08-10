55 hospitals with highest, lowest post-op sepsis rates

Becker's has compiled a list of the hospitals with the highest and lowest rates of postoperative sepsis using CMS data released July 26.

CMS uses Medicare Fee-for-service claims to assess hospitals' postoperative sepsis rates through the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program. Figures are from the "Complications and Deaths-Hospital" dataset in CMS' Provider Data Catalog, and data was collected between July 2019 and June 2021.

In the latest update, CMS identified 17 hospitals whose scores were better than the national average of 4.09 and 38 whose scores were worse than the national rate. These organizations are listed below.

Hospitals with the lowest postoperative sepsis scores:

West Virginia University Hospitals (Morgantown, W.Va.) — 1.53

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee) — 1.65

Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.) — 1.7

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights, Ohio) — 1.7

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.) — 1.8

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.) — 1.8

St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas) — 1.85

Cleveland Clinic — 1.89

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital — 1.97

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center — 1.99

Houston Methodist Hospital — 2.05

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) — 2.11

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) — 2.17

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville) — 2.24

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — 2.58

Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 2.6

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.) — ​​3.09

Hospitals with the highest postoperative sepsis scores:

Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.) — 8.7

Baptist Memorial Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.) — 8.44

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood, Ill.) — 8.38

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital — 8.28

Chandler (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center — 8.11

Memphis (Tenn.) VA Medical Center — 8

Highland Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.) — 7.83

Sibley Memorial Hospital (Washington, D.C.) — 7.67

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland, Calif.) — 7.62

St John's Hospital (Springfield, Ill.) — 7.57

JFK Medical Center (Edison, N.J.) — 7.53

OU Medical Center (Oklahoma City) — 7.52

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.) — 7.43

Jackson Health System (Miami) — 7.39

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta) — 7.39

Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.) — 7.36

Lake Health (Concord, Ohio) — 7.35

Community Hospital of the Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula — 7.34

Saint Joseph Hospital (Lexington, Ky.) — 7.16

University of California Davis Medical Center (Sacramento, Calif.) — 7.09

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital — 7.02

St Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse, N.Y.) — 6.95

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) — 6.91

University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center (Syracuse, N.Y.) — 6.89

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.) — 6.87

UCLA Santa Monica (Calif.) Medical Center — 6.82

Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center (Macon, Ga.) — 6.76

Summa Health System (Akron, Ohio) — 6.64

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 6.64

Ascension St. John Hospital (Detroit) — 6.62

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital — 6.43

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital — 6.43

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.) — 6.32

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.) — 6.27

Advocate Christ Hospital & Medical Center (Oak Lawn, Ill.) — 6.21

Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.) — 6.18

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care — 5.79

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.) — 5.79





