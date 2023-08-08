2 in 5 infection-related deaths associated with antimicrobial resistance: Study

A new study found two in every five deaths in the Americas involved infection associated with antimicrobial resistance.

The study, published Aug. 8 in The Lancet Regional Health-Americas, estimated deaths attributed to and associated with antimicrobial resistance for 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations in the World Health Organization Region of the Americas in 2019. Data was collected from mortality registries, hospital systems and literature reviews.

Here are four findings about antimicrobial resistance in the United States: