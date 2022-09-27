U of California physicians to petition president for fair contract

Resident physician members of the Committee of Interns and Residents will deliver a petition to University of California President Michael Drake, MD, on Sept. 29, calling for a fair contract, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

More than 2,500 physicians signed the petition, according to the release.

The union, a local of the Service Employees International Union, is bargaining program-level contracts at California hospitals as part of resident physicians' first systemwide contract campaign, known as 1UC.

Union members contend that during negotiations, Oakland-based University of California is "putting forth proposals that fail to keep pace with the cost of living or ensure that the physicians can care for themselves and their families while delivering exceptional care to Californians."

Becker's reached out to the university for comment.

Overall, the Committee of Interns and Residents represents more than 22,000 resident physicians and fellows in the U.S. Earlier in September, union members authorized a strike at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.