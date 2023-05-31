Strike set at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital

Members of the New York State Nurses Association are set to begin an open-ended strike on June 12 at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City if a contract agreement is not reached with the hospital by that time.

The union represents about 1,250 nurses at the hospital, according to a May 30 news release from the NYSNA. NYP-Brooklyn Methodist is part of NewYork-Presbyterian.

Union members voted to authorize a strike earlier in May. The contract for nurses at NYP-Brooklyn Methodist ended on April 30, and negotiations have been ongoing for months, according to the union release.

The hospital, in a statement shared with Becker's, said: "We respect and value our nurses, who play a central role in delivering the exceptional care our hospital is known for. We're hopeful that union leadership shares our dedication to reaching a fair and reasonable contract agreement, and we will continue to bargain in good faith."

The union contends that not enough progress has been made in negotiations and that safe staffing remains the key sticking point.

"We don't want to go on strike, but we will if NYP gives us no other option. Nurses refuse to accept staffing cuts or compromise the care for our Brooklyn community in any way. We hope that NYP comes back to the table in good faith to deliver a contract with safe staffing that respects nurses and our patients," NYSNA member leader Sharonda Green-Carter, RN, said in the union release.

"While a strike notice does not necessarily mean a strike will occur, we must always prioritize our patients and their care. We have made the necessary preparations to ensure that they will continue to receive the same high-quality care, without interruption," the hospital's statement said.