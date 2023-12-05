Providence nurses reach tentative deal

After a five-day strike in November, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.) and United Food and Commercial Workers 3000 reached a tentative labor contract Dec. 1.

The tentative agreement, which covers nearly 1,400 nurses, includes raises of 21.5% over three years as well as incentives to come into work, according to the Everett Herald.

Other provisions highlighted by the union in a statement posted on its website include float pool pay increased to $5 per hour; a staffing premium; the ability for nurses to switch a holiday for a day of importance to them; expanded weekend pay for nurses working Saturday and Sunday night; and non-discrimination language that reflects diversity, equity and inclusion.

"The tentative agreement we reached on Dec. 1 meets our goals and is recommended by a majority of our bargaining team," the statement read. "It was through our collective actions we were able to pressure PRMCE to accept many of our staffing concepts, including a staffing premium."

Nurses are scheduled to vote on the agreement Dec. 15.

"In the coming week, UFCW will provide PRMCE-represented nurses more details on the tentative agreement and the planned ratification vote," hospital officials said in a statement shared with Becker's. "PRMCE and UFCW look forward to continuing our collaborative working relationship supporting the practice of nursing and ensuring high-quality, compassionate care for the patients and communities we serve."





