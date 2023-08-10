OSU Wexner Medical Center workers vote to unionize

Respiratory therapists at the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus have voted to affiliate with the Ohio Nurses Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

More than 100 workers voted Aug. 8 in favor of unionization, according to an AFT news release. Nineteen workers voted against unionization.

"We worked long and hard to get our union. With our union, we are looking forward to creating positive changes, improving working conditions, and ensuring our contributions to healthcare are valued and respected," Julie Barnes, a respiratory therapist at Wexner, said in the release.

The ONA said the State Employment Relations Board will officially certify the results at an upcoming board meeting, and workers will begin bargaining.

"We are committed to providing a high-quality work environment for everyone so we can provide the very best care to our patients," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are thankful for everyone who engaged in this process. We respect the choice made by our employees and will work together on a fair labor contract that benefits both parties."









