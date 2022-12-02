Nurses intensify pushback on sale of 3 HCA hospitals

Members of National Nurses United have spoken out against Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's decision to hold a Dec. 8 hearing on New Orleans-based LCMC Health's plan to acquire three Tulane University hospitals in Baton Rouge, La., rather than New Orleans, where union members say residents would be most affected if the transaction is approved.

Union members have been urging state regulators to oppose LCMC Health's plan to purchase three Tulane hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. If finalized, nurses say the transaction could put up to 235 patient beds in New Orleans at risk and leave the city "with a healthcare duopoly held by LCMC Health and Ochsner Health System, which would likely result in an increase in healthcare costs to the community."

Union members are requesting Mr. Landry move a scheduled hearing on the matter from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

"The residents of New Orleans who will be most impacted by the sale deserve to have an opportunity to participate in the hearing," Mea Ratcliff, RN, a nurse at Tulane Medical Center, said in a Dec. 2 news release. "That's why this hearing must be held in New Orleans."

LCMC Health in October announced plans to purchase three Tulane University Hospitals from HCA: New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center; Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional Medical Center; and Metairie, La.-based Tulane Lakeside.