Northwell Health to provide mental health services to NYPD officers

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health said its affiliated, direct-to-employer company, Northwell Direct, will provide New York Police Department officers with mental health services including free, confidential counseling.

Northwell Health, New York state's largest healthcare provider and private employer, announced the collaboration with the NYPD on July 18.

Through Finest Care, the 36,000 NYPD officers may call a confidential Northwell Health behavioral health access and navigation center to be assessed and connected to Northwell Health psychologists and psychiatrists, according to a news release. The 24/7/365-days-a-year call center will be run by trained nurses and master's-level therapists.

"Northwell Direct is honored to be able to provide New York's finest with the highest-quality mental health services available," Nick Stefanizzi, CEO of Northwell Direct, said in the release. "By providing a confidential and easy-to-use navigation service, we're breaking down barriers and changing how behavioral health is accessed. With Finest Care, the dedicated public servants of the NYPD will be immediately connected to the help they need by making a simple phone call."

The call center will allow officers to set up in-person or virtual appointments with a psychologist or psychiatrist, or arrange an immediate medical response for an officer who needs it, according to Northwell Health.

Officers can be seen at the health system's facilities in Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Manhasset, Bay Shore, Port Jefferson, Glen Oaks and Ossining.

"To best serve our women and men police officers, the NYPD is dedicated to ensuring the continuity of all aspects of our proactive and comprehensive wellness program," Dr. Adria Adams director of the NYPD's Health and Wellness Section, said in the release. "And our collaboration with Northwell Direct is integral to that important work. It ensures there is no interruption in accessing immediate mental health care outside of the department, on an ongoing basis, in a comprehensive manner, and with a health partner that offers a large footprint of service facilities throughout our region. We know this continuation of the Finest Care program will meet our officers' needs with the thoughtfulness and confidentiality they require."

Northwell Health has about 79,000 employees.