Mayo Clinic nurses to vote July 25 on leaving union

Nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn., are scheduled to vote this month on whether to remove the Minnesota Nurses Association as their bargaining representative.

The vote will occur July 25 at the Mankato hospital, according to a notice from the National Labor Relations Board.

The notice comes after nurses signed a decertification petition seeking an election, which was filed by Brittany Burgess, RN, with the NLRB with assistance from the National Right to Work Foundation.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Ms. Burgess said: "I'm extremely grateful to have the free legal assistance of the National Right to Work Foundation in fighting for our right to hold a vote to remove the union. I can't wait until the day when we are all finally free of the MNA."

The union and Mayo Clinic Health System referred to their previous statements.

Tammie Fromm, an operating room registered nurse at Mayo Clinic Mankato and an MNA negotiating team member, said in June that the union has "successfully bargained for better contracts, organized for adequate PPE in the early days of the pandemic and petitioned for adequate staffing levels to keep nurses at the bedside. We will continue to organize together to retain nurses and protect patient care in our communities."

Mayo Clinic Health System also shared a statement with Becker's in June, saying the petition "is a staff-led effort. We are grateful for the confidence the petitioners have in Mayo Clinic Health System."

The MNA is affiliated with the National Nurses United and represents about 500 nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Mayo Clinic Health System, part of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has facilities in Southern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin and Northern Iowa.