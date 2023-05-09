Las Vegas hospital workers delay strike plans

Members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 have extended the deadline of a strike at Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The union represents about 90 housekeepers, cooks, cashiers, kitchen workers and stewards, according to a news release from the CWU. Valley Hospital is part of the Valley Health System, a network of six acute care hospitals serving patients throughout Southern Nevada and surrounding areas. Valley Health System is part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

Union members have been in negotiations with the hospital and are prepared to strike if a contract is not reached. The initial deadline for a strike was May 9.

Now, to allow more time for negotiations, the union has extended the strike deadline to May 19, according to the release.

Workers say they seek a contract that protects their healthcare and pension and provides significant raises amid inflation and the rising cost of living.

"I'm willing to go on strike because I'm fighting for my future and my family's well-being," Karen Espinoza, a cook at Valley Hospital, said in the release. "I feel very unappreciated by the company; it's been seven years since workers have had a raise and the cost of living has gone up, but our wages haven't."

Valley Hospital, in a statement shared with Becker's, said it has continued to bargain in good faith and met with the union to reach an agreement before the initial May 9 strike deadline. However, both sides have not been able to come to an agreement.

"The union insists the hospital's dietary and environmental services employees should be compared to casino employees working in restaurant and housekeeping positions and not with other area hospitals," Valley Hospital said. "The hospital's position is the appropriate comparison is to other hospitals in the area."

The strike plans come after union members picketed last year after the firing of a committee leader and 40-year union member.

Amid these plans, the hospital said it is prepared to provide care to patients.

"We appreciate the incredible teamwork of our employees, Valley Health System colleagues and temporary workers who remain fully committed to ensuring that our patients’ dietary needs are met, our café operations run smoothly, and that patient rooms, procedural areas and community spaces are

clean," Valley Hospital said.

As of May 9, no new negotiations were scheduled.