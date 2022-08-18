Union pickets Las Vegas hospital after firing of 40-year union member

Culinary Union workers picketed Valley Hospital in Las Vegas Aug. 17 after the firing of a committee leader and 40-year union member, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The union represents about 90 housekeeping, cooks, cashiers, kitchen workers and stewards at Valley Hospital.

"Valley Hospital has fired four culinary union members who were leaders in their workplaces, including most recently, Betty Williams, a committee leader and 40-year culinary union member. The company also decided to suspend the culinary union organizer from the property and interfere with the culinary union's right to access of workers and the unionized workplace," an Aug. 17 union news release stated.

Culinary Union members at Valley Hospital have worked without a contract for about six years, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They contend that during bargaining, Valley Hospital has engaged in union-busting and is trying to take away workers' benefits, pension, healthcare and job security.

"We will continue to engage in good faith negotiations," the hospital said in the statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We are committed to reaching a durable and modern contract that reflects the needs of our operations, supports the highest quality patient care, and provides opportunity and a rewarding, collegial workplace for our dietary and environmental services staff who are covered by this collective bargaining agreement."

Valley Hospital is part of Las Vegas-based Valley Health System, a six-hospital health system with more than 9,000 employees. Valley Health System is part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.