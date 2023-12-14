LA physicians, dentists plan strike after Christmas

Physicians and dentists who work for Los Angeles County plan to go on strike Dec. 27, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Their union, The Union of American Physicians and Dentists, announced the news Dec. 13 in a Facebook post. It argues that benefits offered to county physicians and other medical professionals who work for county-run hospitals, clinics and other facilities are inadequate, making it challenging to recruit and retain staff, and that there are dire vacancies for medical professionals in some county facilities, according to the Times.

In its Facebook post, the union calls on the county "to go into mediation with us to avert a strike that could have significant repercussions on medical services provided in county hospitals, jails, juvenile facilities and beyond."

The Los Angeles County chief executive office said in a statement shared with the Times that it values the union members but expressed disappointment with the "threat to strike."

"We do agree with the union that it is essential we do everything possible to resolve these negotiations, including mediation — a process that the county strongly supports," the office said.

The county will also file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board based largely on "the potential of an unlawful economic strike and the union's failure to engage in good faith negotiations," the office added.

Stuart Bussey, MD, the union's president, shared the following statement with the Times: "LA County doctors are sick and tired of the administration stalling and ignoring the fact that we have huge vacancy rates and people aren't getting the care they need. We will not be silenced by the County's effort to block our right to strike."

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services employs the largest part of the union members who could participate in a strike. The union said in a separate Facebook post that Los Angeles County physicians and dentists plan to participate in a practice picket Dec. 14 at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, Calif., ahead of a possible strike.