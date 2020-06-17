Kaiser requires masks at all facilities after petition

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is requiring everyone to wear masks at all its facilities, after a nurse initiated an online petition calling for the change at facilities in Sacramento, Calif., according to The Sacramento Bee.

Kaiser Permanente has required visitors and staff to wear a mask in counties where wearing a mask is mandatory and recommended masks at its facilities in counties not under public order.

But that has changed since Diane McClure, RN, the chief representative at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento for the California Nurses Association union, launched a petition calling for Kaiser Permanente to implement a mandatory masking policy at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and at the Kaiser Sacramento Medical Center to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading. The campuses are in Sacramento County, which has not mandated masks.

Hundreds of people signed the petition, and Kaiser Permanente is now mandating masks at all its facilities.

In a statement provided to Becker's Hospital Review, Kaiser Permanente said it has continued to evolve its practices as more information is available about COVID-19 and public health guidance has changed.

"Kaiser Permanente has limited visitation and implemented temperature checks and symptom screenings. Additionally, we have required visitors and employees to wear masks in our facilities," the statement reads. "In counties where it is not mandated, we have requested and strongly encouraged it, and we have seen the vast majority of people comply. In support of the strongest possible precautions, we are enforcing the requirement that masks are to be worn by visitors and staff in all Kaiser Permanente facilities."

