Brigham and Women's Faulkner deal raises workers' wages by at least 10%

Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East have reached a tentative agreement with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital.

The three-year agreement, reached March 10, covers nearly 500 workers.

Under the agreement, workers will receive a minimum 10 percent wage increase this year in addition to larger wage growth due to annual step movement and other adjustments, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. The agreement also establishes an hourly minimum wage of $18.10 by April 2025.

"This is a victory for caregivers, those they care for and the future of care in Massachusetts," Tim Foley, executive vice president of 1199SEIU, said in the union news release. "There is a workforce crisis that is impacting us all, and we must act on what we hear by centering our collective response not simply on what the healthcare system needs, but rather what workers need to continue to not only work in healthcare but grow, thrive, and help train the next generation of caregivers."

A Brigham and Women's Faulkner spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's: "Our goal throughout this process has been to reach a fair agreement that supports and recognizes the critical work of our staff. We reached an agreement with the union last week and are hopeful it will be ratified by our valued staff members soon."

Union members are slated to vote on ratification of the tentative deal on March 16 and 17.










