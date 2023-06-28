600 Michigan Medicine workers unionize

About 600 additional workers from Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine have joined the United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals, mlive.com reported June 28.

The patient care service professionals work at Kellogg Eye Center, the University of Michigan Dental School and other Michigan Medicine branches.

The new members seek more input in scheduling, staffing-related working conditions and other workplace issues, Cheryl Bodmer, a surgical technologist at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, said, according to mlive.com.

The United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals now represents about one-quarter of patient care service professionals in the University of Michigan's health system, officials said, according to mlive.com.

Michigan Medicine's website states that it includes the University of Michigan health system; the university's medical school and its university medical group practice; a biomedical research community; and Michigan Health Corp.