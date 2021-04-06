4,000 Las Vegas hospital workers reach agreement with HCA

More than 4,000 hospital workers in Las Vegas have reached a tentative agreement with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to statements from both sides.

The three-year agreement — which covers nurses, technicians and ancillary employees at Sunrise Health System hospitals who belong to Service Employees International Union Local 1107 — comes after more than a year of negotiations. The deal was reached April 2.

"I am very happy that we have reached a tentative agreement, but what I'm really excited about is the support my sisters and brothers at HCA showed all of us on the bargaining team. Whether it was attending bargaining sessions, wearing stickers or joining our Walk Out Wednesday protests on their day off, hundreds of my co-workers took action every week to fight for a contract that honors our service and sacrifice during this difficult time," Jody Domenick, a registered nurse at Sunrise, said in an April 5 union news release.

HCA also praised the agreement as a positive step for workers, patients, fellow medical providers and communities served by the hospitals.

"Throughout the bargaining process, our hospitals continued to put the health and well-being of our colleagues and patients first. Stabilizing our healthcare system offers optimism to our community's ability to access the high-quality healthcare they need," HCA Healthcare Far West division Communications Manager Antonio Castelan said in a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review April 6.

Under the agreement, workers gain "a stronger voice on the job," as well as pay increases, according to the union. HCA declined to provide more details until the agreement is ratified.

SEIU Local 1107 represents more than 9,000 nurses and hospital workers at public, nonprofit and for-profit hospitals in Nevada.

