University Health forms joint venture to operate 3 rehab hospitals

San Antonio, Texas-based University Health has entered a joint venture with post-acute healthcare company PAM Health in an effort to expand access for University Health patients who need inpatient rehabilitation services after being discharged.

Through the partnership, the two organizations will share ownership of three PAM Health rehabilitation hospitals in San Antonio, according to a Feb. 28 University Health news release.

University Health will be a minority owner of the three facilities, while PAM Health will manage the day-to-day operations.

"In addition to their national reputation for quality, PAM Health's commitment to restoring hope and supporting optimal recovery from injury and illness aligns perfectly with our mission as the region's premier level 1 trauma center and comprehensive stroke center," said George Hernández Jr., University Health president and CEO.