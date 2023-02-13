UHS, LVHN team up for behavioral health joint venture in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania-based health systems Lehigh Valley Health Network and Universal Health Services have partnered to build a behavioral health hospital in the state's Hanover Township.

The 97,000-square-foot facility will house 144 beds, nearly tripling the available inpatient beds in the area, according to a Feb. 13 news release from UHS. The hospital will be run by the joint venture.

The facility is expected to create more than 300 full-time jobs and is slated for completion in 2025, according to the release.