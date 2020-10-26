Tennessee hospital to end partnership with Vanderbilt

Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., is not renewing its pediatric care contract with Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center next year, according to The Tennessean.

The contract between the two for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is set to expire July 15, 2021, and WMC's board voted Oct. 22 to explore other options.

"WMC can now contractually explore all options to providing the best possible pediatric care to Williamson County and surrounding communities in the future," WMC said in a news release, according to The Tennessean.

