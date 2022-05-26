Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Tenet to operate 54-bed Florida hospital

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) -

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare will manage a new 54-bed hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., which was approved by the city council May 23 and could open in 2024, TCPalm reported May 25.

The facility will have 30 general-purpose care rooms, 24 critical care units, a helicopter landing pad, a 24-hour emergency room, labs and a medical office building.

It will offer surgical services, including orthopedics, spine, robotics, general surgery and advanced cardiac care.

The hospital will be part of Tenet's Florida Coast Health Network, a sister organization to its Palm Beach Health Network.

Construction is expected to begin in the late summer or fall, according to the report.

