Tenet inks affiliation with California university

Tenet Health Central Coast inked a neurosurgery affiliation agreement with the University of California San Francisco and UCSF Health.

Under the agreement, Tenet Health Central Coast patients will gain access to UCSF experts, boosting Tenet Health's ability to provide triage and care to its patients with neurological disorders involving the brain, spine or peripheral nerves.

The organizations said the relationship will allow Tenet Health to remotely and directly access UCSF Health physicians and get consultations from neurosurgeons even during surgery. They also said it will help boost care coordination between the two organizations.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system that consists of two acute care hospitals in California and four affiliated clinics. It is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.