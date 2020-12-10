Stanford Medicine, Dignity Health ink affiliation agreement

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine and Dignity Health Central Coast have inked an affiliation agreement to improve healthcare in California.

The organizations described the partnership as a broad affiliation that will improve coordination and grant Dignity Health access to Stanford's research and subspecialty care.

Digital health solutions will play an important role in the collaboration, the organizations said, adding that more details about the affiliation will be shared in the coming months.

"This new master agreement with Stanford Medicine will bring advanced healthcare into our communities and expand our capabilities by offering innovative methods for improving the health and well-being of our patients," said Chuck Cova, president and CEO of Dignity Health Central Coast. "We intend to remain at the forefront of health care and assuring our patients have access to the most advanced medical care in our service area."

"This collaboration fits perfectly with Stanford Medicine’s goal of bringing clinical research, advanced innovations in care delivery, and our overall academic mission into the community. We believe this makes Stanford Medicine stronger, too," added Stanford Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor, MD.

Dignity Health Central Coast comprises five hospitals in California, including Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo and St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.

