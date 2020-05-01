St. Luke's takeover of Kansas hospital pushed back amid COVID-19 crisis

The date that St. Luke's Health System will take over Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Iola Register.

Initially, St. Luke's, based in Kansas City, Mo., planned to assume management of the hospital by the end of May.

Now, St. Lukes is set to take over the facility on July 1.

Currently, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare manages the hospital.

