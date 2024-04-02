Risant Health seals Geisinger acquisition

Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health, a nonprofit organization that is part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health on March 31.

Kaiser shared plans to acquire Geisinger in April 2023 in an effort to launch Risant Health with its first health system.

Jaewon Ryu, MD, president and CEO of Geisinger, will be the first CEO of Risant Health. Terry Gilliland, MD, will become president and CEO of Geisinger once Dr. Ryu transitions into his new role, according to an April 2 news release from Geisinger.

Geisinger will be able to access technology, resources and capital to improve its facilities, invest in patient care and continue expanding its health plan under the acquisition. It will keep its name and mission and continue taking patients covered by other health plans and offering a network of care providers to its members, including Geisinger.

Risant Health's platform aims to support health systems with technology, services and capabilities to provide improved healthcare outcomes and lower care cost in diverse business models, the release said.

Risant Health said it hopes to acquire four to five more "leading community-based health systems" in the span of four to five years.









