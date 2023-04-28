Quorum to sell Illinois hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health is selling Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Medical Center East to American Healthcare Systems, the Lake County News-Sun reported April 28.

American Healthcare Systems, based in Los Angeles, was founded in 2021 and operates Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health Hospital Hospital, St. Louis-based South City Hospital and Granite City, Ill.-based Gateway Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, according to the report. The hospital will change hands by May 31, pending regulatory approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board.

Faisal Gill, American Healthcare's chief legal officer, told the News-Sun the system specializes in community hospitals.

"We like community hospitals which are the only ones in the area," he told the news outlet. "We acquire community hospitals where we can make an improvement."

Quorum acquired Vista Medical Center in 2016, according to the report.