Quorum Health sells consulting division to PE firm

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health sold its consulting and outsourced services division to an affiliate of Grant Avenue Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm.

The sale of the subsidiary, QHR Health, was effective May 28.

Quorum said its decision to shed its consulting and outsourced services arm will allow the company to focus on investing into its hospital network, which includes 22 affiliated hospitals in rural and midsize markets across 13 states.

"Building our hospital system — by capturing increased market share in our existing locations and through strategic acquisitions — is our company's primary focus as patients and volumes begin to return to community hospitals," Quorum Health CEO Dan Slipkovich said. "This transaction positions QHC to refocus on our core operations."



QHR Health will continue to operate from its corporate headquarters in Brentwood, Tenn. The company also will continue to provide Quorum Health with supply chain support and select consulting services.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.