Providence partnership merges 7 California imaging centers

Renton, Wash.-based Providence and RadNet, an outpatient diagnostic imaging services provider, have established a joint venture called Tri Valley Imaging Group.

The partnership brings together four California imaging centers from RadNet and three imaging centers from Providence, according to an April 2 news release from RadNet.

Two of the RadNet centers are located in Burbank, one is in Panorama City and one is in Santa Clarita, all in California. Providence's centers are in Santa Clarita, Mission Hills and Porter Ranch, also all in California.

A third imaging center will be added through the joint venture in Burbank, with Providence contributing upgraded technology at some of the center locations.