Prospect Medical says 'strategic review' may not result in sale of Crozer Health

For-profit hospital operator Prospect Medical Holdings said it is conducting a strategic review of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health but that it may not result in a sale of the four-hospital system as previously reported, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings said it is conducting a strategic review of Crozer Health to "explore new opportunities and consider developing partnerships with other organizations."

Prospect said the review is standard and will be helpful in determining what is in the best interest of the company, its hospitals, employees and patients.

"Although reports have claimed this review is a precursor to the sale of our hospitals, we do not know what opportunities, if any, will arise out of the review," Prospect Medical told the Business Journal.

Earlier in October, four industry sources that spoke to the The Philadelphia Inquirer said Prospect was planning to put the four hospitals up for sale. According to those sources, the sale would involve Crozer Health's four Pennsylvania hospitals: Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Community Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

