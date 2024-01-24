Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Premier Health sells women's health building

Madeline Ashley -

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health has sold the building housing Center for Women's Health and Wellness in Mason, Ohio, for $4.2 million and has plans to relocate.

The center has five employees and will not cut jobs or services once it moves locations, a spokesperson for Premier Health said in a statement shared with Becker's

There is currently no firm date or location for when the center will relocate.

Premier Health comprises five hospital sites, eight emergency departments, eight urgent care locations, and over 130 outpatient locations, affiliated primary care, and specialty physician offices. The health system also provides home health, substance misuse and mental health services, according to its LinkedIn page

