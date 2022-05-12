Piedmont joint venture acquires 10 urgent care locations

Piedmont Urgent Care by Wellstreet has acquired urgent care management company SmartCare Medical Group, adding 10 locations.

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is a joint venture between Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare and WellStreet Urgent Care.

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is the largest network in Georgia, according to a May 11 Piedmont news release. With the deal, it will expand its presence in Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville and Snellville. It will also begin serving Rome and Cartersville.

Eastside Urgent Care, Cartersville Urgent Care and Redmond Urgent Care locations will become part of Piedmont Urgent Care. Each location will keep its staff.

"With this acquisition comes the exciting opportunity for Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet to better care for Georgians in both established and new communities," WellStreet CEO Lisa Mikkelsen said in the news release. "SmartCare shares the same commitment to providing compassionate, high quality urgent care services. We are thrilled to welcome the SmartCare team into our family, supporting them in providing quality care to patients."